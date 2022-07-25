Karan Johar calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu the ‘number 1 actress’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gain a massive following with her blockbuster track ‘Oo Antava’ that played in almost every corner of the country. While she set hearts racing with her performance in the Pushpa chartbuster, she was also able to leave audiences spellbound with her impactful and hard-hitting performance in Family Man 2.

However recently in ‘Koffee With Karan’ with Akshay Kumar and Samantha, Karan Johar even acknowledged her as the biggest female star in the country and showed millions of viewers the Ormax report of May. In his signature humor Karan said to Akshay, ‘You are carrying the number female star on your number 1 shoulders’.

Such is her enigma that Samantha has popularity surmounts with every passing day – The superstar went on to top the list of Ormax’s India’s Most Popular Female Star list even for the month of June. And what makes this interesting is that she has been reigning in the Numero Uno position for three months in a row!

The Pan-India superstar is a true representation of versatility and what’s even more remarkable is her ability to cut across not just audience demographics and geographical boundaries but also entertainment mediums – Samantha is equally loved both on the big screen and even within the OTT space and her ability to cut through the clutter and stand out every single time, whether it’s a song, a film or a series is truly noteworthy.