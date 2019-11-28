After reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 got an extension, the profit benefits are said to be shared with superstar and host Salman Khan.

Several reports claimed that Salman was getting Rs 6.5 crore per episode earlier, and a two-crore hike per episode would mean the megastar will be taking home over Rs 200 crore for the entire season.

While earlier the TV show was set to conclude in January, it is being widely reported that the show’s finale will air in February and that it has been extended to another five weeks.

A Bollywood Hungama report stated that the channel and Bigg Boss producers Endemol are paying Salman Khan an extra Rs 2 crore per episode to continue as host.

“Salman had made it very clear that he didn’t want to extend his stint on Bigg Bos’ owing to other film commitments such as the post-production of Dabangg 3, and the shoot of Radhe. However Colors lured him to stay on by adding the zeroes on his paycheque,” news agency IANS quoted a source as saying.

“Each year he initially refuses to return to ‘Bigg Boss’, and every time he is lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor ‘Bigg Boss’ per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons put together,” the source added.

Bigg Boss 13 features only celebrity contestants and no commoners, unlike earlier seasons.

This year the guest list included Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaz Gill, and Sidharth Shukla among others.