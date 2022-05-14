Salman Khan shares first look of his next film, breaks the Internet

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is making buzz too much due to several reasons. Now, it has got one more reason to catch the eye-roll as Bollywood actor Salman Khan dropped the first look from his next film on Saturday. The ‘Dabangg’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of his upcoming film, the details, and the title of which he has smartly concealed.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Shooting commences for my new film”. The picture shows him holding a steel rod that hides his face. Holding the rod with his turquoise bracelet-clad hand, Salman looks seeped in his action spirit as he sports long hair and a pair of black sunglasses.

Although Salman hasn’t specified the name of the film, it appears to be from his next, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ where he co-stars along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Salman’s long hair somehow reminds them of his friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s look from YRF’s spy-thriller ‘Pathan’ where the latter stars alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Also after seeing the still fans are now super excited. One of the fans commented ” So excited bhaijaan “, whereas the other wrote “Sher aaya Sher”.

His look is being appreciated by the fans. One wrote ” That hairstyle! ” the other “Masha’Allah Bhai look ”

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ also stars Shehnaaz Gill, and Pooja Hegde in it.

-with Inputs from IANS.