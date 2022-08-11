Follow Us:
  Salman Khan met the sailors on the State of the Art destroyer of the Indian Navy, INS Visakhapatnam

Salman Khan took a whole day out of his hectic schedule to spend quality time with the sailors on INS Visakhapatnam.

SNS | New Delhi | August 11, 2022 12:22 pm

Salman Khan, Indian Navy, INS Visakhapatnam, entertainment, independence day

(Photo : File Photos)

Amongst the largest destroyers built in India, INS Visakhapatnam has an overall length of 164 meters and displacement of over 7,500 tonnes. The Indian Navy works to protect the shores of our nation, often sacrificing their lives, and time with their families, only to ensure that the Indian seas are safe and secure.

(Photo : File Photos)

Salman Khan took a whole day out of his hectic schedule to spend quality time with the sailors on Visakhapatnam who were more than thrilled to have him in their midst.

(Photos : File Photos)

The heartwarming images that went viral on social media depict the joy on their faces. From hearing about their lives, training, and time away from loved ones, to seeing the state-of-the-art vessel, Salman was left awed by the patriotism and courage the armed forces of our nation have.

(Photo : File Photos)

The Visakhapatnam also has medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits. Visakhapatnam ship can accommodate a crew of 312, has an endurance of 4,000 nautical miles and can carry out a typical 42 days mission with extended mission time in out of area operation.

