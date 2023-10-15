Salman Khan a man with a heart of gold: Shivarajkumar

Ahead of the India-Pakistan cricket match, superstars Salman Khan and Shivarajkumar met up with one another. After meeting the Bollywood superstar, the Kannada actor called him a man with a heart of gold.

The ‘Bhoomi Thayiya Chochchala Maga’ actor was promoting his upcoming pan- Indian heist-action-thriller film ‘Ghost’ when he met Salman Khan who was also promoting his upcoming spy-thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ at the Star Sports office recently.

The two superstars ended up meeting each other in the same room, which turned out to be a million dollar moment. While the two exchanged pleasantries they even wished each other luck for their upcoming films.

The Kannada star, who is also called Shivanna, speaking of his recent meeting said: “He is a man with a golden heart. Being one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, he is just so humble.

“I was so elated when he met me so warmly, he wished me all the best for ‘Ghost’, and I said the same for ‘Tiger 3’. He is a man with a big heart and I feel very blessed to meet him in person.”

The two stars also took several pictures with each other, which sent Shivanna fans into a frenzy. This meeting also led to speculations that the two giants may collaborate with each other, though neither has made any comment about this possibility.

The action-packed heist thriller film ‘Ghost’ which is directed by popular Kannada director Srini tells the story of a man who was done wrong, and now he is on a quest for justice and vengeance. ‘Ghost’ is all set to release in cinemas on October 19, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also reprising his role in the YRF Spy Universe film as intelligence officer Avinash Rathore/Tiger in the upcoming spy-thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.