With the phenomenal success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Siddharth Anand has become the man of the moment. The movie went on to become the largest box office success in Bollywood. Till recently Siddharth Anand was identified with movies like Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste. Saif Ali Khan played the lead role in both films. According to an article, the two are now prepared to work together for the first time in 16 years on an action movie for Netflix.

According to a source, Siddharth will produce the movie under his Marflix Productions company, and one of his associate filmmakers would helm it. Reports suggest, that the project is a large-scale actioner that will eventually become a franchise. The publication has been informed by sources that the story of the as-of-yet-untitled movie would revolve around a rescue effort that Saif’s character will be in charge of.

Saif will be working with Netflix again after the popular and well-received online series Sacred Games. Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment produced the two seasons of the programme.

In addition to the aforementioned movie, Siddharth is working on two other large-scale films, Tiger vs. Pathaan, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.