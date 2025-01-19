Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane

A man was arrested from Thane in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan in his house, Mumbai Police said.

Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently “out of danger,” medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

