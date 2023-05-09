Sai Pallavi: The name of new age cinema

Sai Pallavi is one of the unique south Indian actresses who is known for her beautiful look and smile. Other than acting, she is also famous for her natural beauty which does not require any make up. Her name got famous when she rejected Rs 2 crore for the endorsement offer of a fairness cream. Not only her beautiful looks, her acting skills also made her win Filmfare two times.

Sai Pallavi is an actress and dancer who has established her presence in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Pallavi was born in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, to Senthamarai Kannan and Radha Kannan. She has a younger sister named Pooja Kannan, who is also an actor.

Pallavi grew up in Coimbatore and did her schooling at Avila Convent School. She completed her medical studies at the Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia in 2016. Later, in 2020, she sat for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in Trichy.

Pallavi’s first encounter with acting on the big screen took place in 2005 in an uncredited role in Kasthuri Maan (2005), in which she played the role of a college girl. She appeared in another uncredited blink-and-miss role in Dhaam Dhoom (2008), an action thriller starring Kangana Ranaut.

Pallavi made her official acting debut as the lead in Premam (2015), a romantic comedy directed by, Alphonse Puthren, in which she essayed the role of a teacher. She was approached for the movie while she was still studying medicine, and she shot for the film during her vacation. The film was released without any teasers, trailers, or pre-release interviews. It went on to become a huge hit at the box office, garnering appreciation from critics and audiences alike, and shot her to instant fame.

Pallavi bagged several awards for her performance in the film, including the Filmfare Awards South 2015 for the Best Female Debut – Malayalam, South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2015 for the Best Female Debut – Malayalam, and the Vanitha Film Awards 2016 for the Best Newcomer – Actress. She also won the Asianet Film Honour Special Jury Award in 2015.

With her second film Kali (2016), Pallavi once again proved her mettle as an actress. She played the role of a newly married girl dealing with the extreme anger issues of her husband. The action thriller directed by Sameer Thahir had Dulquer Salmaan playing the lead opposite her. The film was one of the biggest box office successes of 2016. It earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Awards South 2016 for Best Actress – Malayalam.

Her next project was Sekhar Kammula’s romantic comedy Fidaa (2017), which marked her debut in Telugu cinema. Starring opposite Varun Tej, Pallavi stood out as a feisty village girl named Bhanumathi. Her performance in the film has been listed among the 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade, compiled by Film Companion. The film went on to become a huge commercial success. She won the Filmfare Award South 2018 for Best Actress – Telugu for her performance. Interestingly when this movie was telecast it on TV it become one of the most viewed movies on television after Magadheera and Baahubali.

In MCA Middle Class Abbayi (2017), an action comedy directed by Venu Sriram, Pallavi appears onscreen with Nani. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it turned out to be a successful venture at the box office.

Then, Pallavi explored the supernatural genre for the first time with Diya (2018), which was directed by A.L. Vijay and had Naga Shaurya as the lead opposite her. It was her debut in Tamil cinema in a lead role. Her next film was Padi Padi Leche Manasu (2018).

In 2021, she had two releases, Love Story (2021) and Shyam Singha Roy (2021), both of which received a positive response at the box office. She won the Filmfare Award South 2022 for Best Actress – Telugu for her acting in Love Story and the Filmfare Critics Award 2022 for Best Actress – Telugu for her role in Shyam Singha Roy. She also won the SIIMA Award 2022 for the Entertainer of the Year (Female) – Telugu for her performance in both movies.

Pallavi was last seen in Gargi (2022), a legal drama directed by Gautham Ramachandran. She earned critical appreciation for her performance in the movie.