Saba Azad wraps up the shoot of film ‘Minimum’

Saba Azad, a Bollywood actor, finished filming her upcoming film ‘Minimum’ and shared images from the set.

Saba posted a photo of herself in the mirror from the vanity vehicle to her Instagram account. She wrote a letter for the team in the caption and included the name of her movie character, Au revoir Laurie.

Saba captioned the post as, “And it’s a picture wrap for #minimumthefilm ♥️♥️♥️

Au revoir Laurie ‍♀️ it was a pleasure playing you!! Can’t wait for your eyes to meet our lill film!!”

She continued writing, “A passing thought in answer to a “pressing” question I get asked ever so oft yep that’s an old cellular device – nope I am not about to get a new one anytime soon and damn straight it’s about to get older still. Ima keep this thing till it can no longer be repaired and/or I lose it!! Im not particularly into collecting new objects when the old function just fine, but that’s me – pls feel free to spend your hard earned as you please

That’s all for today’s useless trivia folks!!

Samachar samapt hue!!”

In “Minimum,” she may be seen adopting the persona of a French girl.

When Hrithik Roshan and Saba were seen out on a dinner date in February, the rumours about them began to circulate. Later, Saba also attended a gathering with Hrithik’s family. Hrithik and Saba, however, have been in the news ever since they first shared a scene at producer Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration.

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer in the meantime. She has been in a number of well-known Bollywood movies, including “Detective Byomkesh Bakshi,” “Shaandaar,” and “Karwaan,” and her upcoming role is in “Songs of Paradise.”

(Inputs from ANI)