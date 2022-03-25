RRR hits the screen; fans call it ‘pure entertainment’ as it evokes goosebumps

SS Rajamouli’s most awaited piece ‘RRR’ has finally fit the screen. It has got positive reviews pouring in from all quarters, fans of superstar Ram Charan and Jr NTR have taken the internet by storm and hailed him as a ‘god-level actor’ for his terrific performance in the magnum opus.

The lucky ones who got to watch the early morning show in India and the ones aboard who watched it a few hours before Indians are awestruck and mind boggled. If there is one thing all the movie-goers are talking about, then it is about Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who was calm through the interviews and promotions proved to everyone that they are a storm and they can blow people away with this terrific performance.

The period drama also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter and wished the movie luck.

After watching the movie fans are very happy. Here are some reactions.

#RRR. Bheem’s Innocence!! Acting makes us proud n his aggressive side was🔥. ‘Tarak’ just lived in the character in #RRR @tarak9999 👏 pic.twitter.com/IHzmP1lFyx — Suresh Naik K (@sureshknaik) March 25, 2022

Tarak anna performance in Komaram Bheemudo song proved again why he is THE BEST in this business💥💥💥@tarak9999 #ManOfMasssesNTR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/c5PcwD2tuK — KICK Tollywood ᵀʰᵒᵏᵏᵘᵏᵘⁿᵗᵘᵖᵒᵛᵃᵃˡᵉ 🌊 (@KickTwood) March 25, 2022

