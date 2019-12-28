One of the most successful film franchises across Bollywood is the Rohit Shetty cop universe comprising Singham, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi.

As Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba completed 1 year, the actor shared a video from the ‘Shettyverse’ on his official Instagram account to celebrate the occasion.

Ranveer tagged the video with a caption that read, “Can’t wait? Tell me something I don’t know! Je mala mait nai te saaaaaanaaang !!!!!!”

The video shows the nexus of the three power cops from the three mega-successful films, Ajay Devgn( Singham), Akshay Kumar( Sooryavanshi) and Ranveer Singh(Simmba). While Sooryavanshi is yet to release, its common motif of the righteous cop dramas is sure to win the audience’s heart on release.

Akshay also shared the video on his official social media handle and wrote, “#RohitShettyCopUniverse celebrates 1 year of Simmba with the power-packed trio Singham, Simmba and #Sooryavanshi. Get ready…aa rahi hai police, 27th March, 2020!”

A teaser promo that shows the coming together of the three megastars on 27 March, the video gives a glimpse into the Rohit Sheety world that he shall create with Sooryavanshi.

Makers shared the teaser on video streaming platform YouTube with a synopsis that read,” Thrice the fun, thrice the action and thrice the entertainment assured in the #RohitShettyCopUniverse with Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi. Celebrating 1 Year Of Simmba with these 3 heartthrobs.”

As much as fans loved the look of it, many couldn’t stop drawing parallels between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.

Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Kaif in the lead.

The film is the fourth installment of Shetty’s police franchise.

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles of Bajirao Singham and Simmba Bhalerao from the franchise’s previous films Singham and Simmba in cameo appearances.

Kumar’s character was announced towards the end of Simmba that served as a character introduction of Sooryavanshi. He will be seen essaying the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on 27 March 2020.