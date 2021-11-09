‘Rogue Squadron’, ‘Star Wars’ spin-off delays due to scheduling conflict

Variety.com claims that the picture was supposed to start production in 2022, but that date has been pushed back, potentially affecting the film’s intended release date of December 22, 2023.

Since Disney and Lucasfilm finished up the Skywalker clan’s nine-film story with 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ ‘Rogue Squadron’ was the first big-screen appearance for the space opera franchise.

Since then, Lucasfilm has focused more on expanding its ‘Star Wars’ streaming options, including the Disney Plus smash ‘The Mandalorian’ and a forthcoming series in which Ewan McGregor will reprise his legendary role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The streamer will debut ‘Book of Boba Fett’ in December and has a series focused on Ahsoka, a spinoff with the character portrayed by Rosario Dawson in ‘The Mandalorian’. Lucasfilm is also busy completing ‘Indiana Jones 5’, which was also recently delayed when Harrison Ford injured his shoulder.

Jenkins is most recognized for his work on the films “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” She’s set to oversee the third instalment of the DC Films franchise. Jenkins was also attached to a Paramount drama about Cleopatra, which was set to start her ‘Wonder Woman’ co-star Gal Gadot. Jenkins also helmed ‘Monster,’ which earned Charlize Theron an Academy Award nomination.

Jenkins scheduling problems have caused the delay. The production of ‘Rogue Squadron’ has been cancelled by Disney.

(With IANS inputs)