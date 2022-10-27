Riteish Deshmukh shares posters of his Marathi film ‘Ved’

Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh shares posters for his upcoming Marathi film “Ved” on Wednesday.

The Marathi movie, ‘Ved’ is a directorial project of Riteish and is scheduled to open in theatres on December 30.

Sharing multiple posters on his social media handle, Riteish wrote, “There is no time to do madness but what is the point in expressing the madness done on a moment! Presenting the date and the first look of the movie with best wishes for Diwali and Padwa. Our #वेड is coming to you on the 14th December with your love and blessings”

The actor announced the completion of his movie in July along with the information that Salman Khan would make a cameo appearance in his upcoming first-ever directorial endeavor.

Ritesh Deshmukh’s wife and Bollywood actress, Genelia D’souza will make her Marathi film debut with “Ved.”

Riteish recently appeared with Tamannaah Bhatia in the romantic comedy “Plan A Plan B.” The Shashanka Ghosh-directed movie received enthusiastic reviews from viewers when it made its Netflix-only debut.

He will also appear with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the upcoming horror comedy “Kakuda.”

Additionally, he co-stars in the comedies “Mr. Mummy” and “100%” with Genelia D’souza, John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

(Inputs from ANI)