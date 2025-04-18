Riteish Deshmukh announces logo design hunt for his upcoming film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has announced an exciting opportunity for creative enthusiasts across the country.

Taking to social media, the star revealed that his production house, Mumbai Film Company, in collaboration with Jio Studios, is currently working on a film based on the life of one of India’s greatest warriors—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is titled ‘Raja Shivaji.’ In his post, Riteish called upon artists and designers to showcase their skills. He invited submissions for a unique title logo that blends cultural depth with visual appeal. He added that due credit will be given to the selected designer whose work is chosen to represent the prestigious project.

Advertisement

Sharing his video, the ‘Masti’ actor wrote, “We @mumbaifilmcompany & @officialjiostudios are currently producing a film on the life of India’s greatest warrior, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, titled ‘Raja Shivaji’. We’re on the hunt for talented artists & designers to create a captivating title logo (Fonts Devanagari & Roman English). If you’re up for the challenge, share your designs! Due credit will be given to the selected designer. Mail us on contact@mfco.in with all your details. Jai Shivrai !#chhatrapatishivajimaharaj #RajaShivaji.”

Advertisement

The film, which promises to bring to life the legendary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has already sparked anticipation among fans. With this open call, Riteish has further opened the doors for fresh talent to contribute to the visual identity of the historic epic.

Whether in Devanagari or Roman English, the logo is expected to set the tone for what could be one of the most significant cinematic portrayals of the Maratha king in recent times.

Last week, Riteish made headlines after he met Barcelona football legend Xavi Hernandez on the sets of “Raja Shivaji.” The actor penned a gratitude note for Xavi for taking time off his schedule to visit his sets. Riteish captioned the post, “Still pinching myself! A huge thank you to the legendary @xavi and the gracious @nuriacunillera81 for visiting the set of our film ‘Raja Shivaji’ with your wonderful friends and family. It was truly an honor to host you–your presence lit up our day. The cast and crew were absolutely thrilled, and I was personally overjoyed to meet someone I’ve admired for so long.”

The forthcoming movie, presented by Jio Studios and produced under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, is directed by Riteish Deshmukh.