Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Hariharapura Temple with family

Renowned actor Rishab Shetty, celebrated for his film “Kantara,” recently paid a visit to the sacred Divya Kshetra Hariharapura in Karnataka. Situated along the serene banks of the Thunga River, this revered temple is a place of deep spiritual significance. Accompanied by his wife Pragathi Shetty and their children, Rishab sought the blessings of Paramapoojya Mahaswamiji.

Rishab Shetty’s connection to his cultural and religious roots is well-known. He and his family make it a point to honor their traditions and heritage regularly. Their recent temple visit has been widely popular on social media, highlighting the family’s devotion and respect for their culture.

ಶ್ರೀ ಶಾರದಾಂಬೆಯ ಸನ್ನಿಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಪುಟ್ಟ ರಾಧ್ಯಾಳ ಅಕ್ಷರ ಅಭ್ಯಾಸದ ಕ್ಷಣ.. Advertisement From Little Steps to Little Words We are blessed to share with you that, by the grace of Shri Sharadambe, our little girl’s ‘Akshara Abhyasa’ ceremony was fulfilled ✨#Blessed #SringeriSharadamba pic.twitter.com/rFelrzM3AO — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) May 22, 2024

At the temple, Rishab Shetty and his family participated in various religious rites, including prayers to the goddess Sharadamba. They also received blessings from Lord Mahaswamy, who blessed the entire family. The visit was particularly special as it included the ‘Akshara Abhyasa’ ceremony for their young daughter, marking the beginning of her educational journey. Rishab shared this joyous moment with his fans on social media, writing:

“From Little Steps to Little Words. We are blessed to share with you that, by the grace of Shri Sharadambe, our little girl’s ‘Akshara Abhyasa’ ceremony was fulfilled. #Blessed #SringeriSharadamba”

The accompanying pictures capture the family in traditional attire, engaged in various rituals, and receiving blessings from the Swamiji. These images have touched many hearts, showcasing the family’s deep cultural values and their joyous celebration of this important milestone.

While Rishab Shetty’s spiritual visit is making waves, his professional life is equally abuzz. He is currently working on “Kantara: Chapter 1” with Hombale Films, a project eagerly anticipated by his fans.

Rishab Shetty’s visit to Divya Kshetra Hariharapura is a beautiful reminder of the importance of cultural and spiritual roots. It reflects a balance between his personal devotion and his professional commitments, resonating deeply with his admirers and followers.