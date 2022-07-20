RIP Bhupinder Singh: A ride down to the memory lane

As you take the name Bhupinder Singh you immediately remember a gallery of great songs like Dil dhunta hai from Mausam, Ek akela iss shaher mein from Gharonda, Naam gum jayega from Kinara, Beeti na beetayee raina from Parichay, Karoge yaad toh from Bazaar.

The gifted singer has a voice that was unmistakable and over his career that spanned several decades, Bhupinder Singh was able to breathe life into ghazals as easily as he belted out foot-tapping Bollywood numbers.

With solo tracks and duets alongside names such as Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle, Bhupinder Singh leaves behind a body of work that is versatile and remarkable in equal measure. And, it is not just as a singer that Bhupinder Singh left a mark. He was also a guitarist for iconic songs such as Dum Maaro Dum and Chura Liya Hai.

Here’s a list of five of Bhupinder Singh’s evergreen songs

1. Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi Na Itra Ke Chaliye

This lovely ghazal is romantic and fun in equal measure, with Bhupinder Singh’s silken voice adding beauty to the sublime lyrics by Gulzar. The composition by RD Burman appears in the classic Masoom and features Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah.

2. Dil Dhoondta Hai

Another song that brings together Gulzar’s words and Bhupinder Singh’s inimitable vocals is Dil Dhoondta Hai. The classic song is composed by Madan Mohan from Mausam. And, it remains timeless.

3. Naam Goom Jayega

This iconic track needs no introduction. The duet by Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh from Kinara is one of RD Burman’s greatest creations with lyrics by Gulzar.

4. Beeti Na Bitai Raina

The song from Parichay is another Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh duet that has withstood the test of time. Interestingly, this too is a Gulzar-RD Burman collaboration.

5. Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein

Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein sums up the trials and triumphs of finding oneself as life takes unexpected turns. Bhupinder Singh’s emotive rendition is what keeps the 1977 song a fan favourite across generations.

Bhupinder Singh died at 82 on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications at a city hospital, his wife Mitali Singh said. He was also well known for crooning classics like “Naam Gum Jayega” and “Dil Dhoondta Hai”.