Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Rhea Chakraborty calls Saturday and Sunday Better days

Rhea Chakraborty calls Saturday and Sunday Better days

The actress is known for giving out some positive vibes with her words of wisdom on social media.

SNS | New Delhi | August 22, 2022 4:56 pm

Rhea Chakraborty

Photo: IANS

Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has won hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess.

The actress is known for giving out some positive vibes with her words of wisdom on social media.

Recently Rhea shared a beautiful post on Instagram recently as she penned down her thoughts.

The note on Instagram read “Better days are coming they are called Saturday and Sunday says Rhea Chakraborty”#rhenew

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

The diva was seen wearing a black spaghetti top along with ripped jeans, She kept her hair tresses open and her natural makeup look was on point.

While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry-directed ‘Chehre’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Zomato withdraws ad campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan after protest
Bollywood stars add sparkle to 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premiere
Nushrratt Bharuccha says, "I think it is time even we make films that are at par and engage the whole of Indian audience"