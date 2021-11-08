RGV becomes first director to release film in China after Galwan standoff

‘Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon,’ Ram Gopal Varma’s most ambitious and expensive film to date, will be the first Indian film to be released in China following the Galwan stalemate between the two countries.

RGV will release the trailer for his film ‘Ladki’ in Hindi and ‘Dragon Girl’ in Chinese on Monday (November 8) at 5 p.m., making him the first director to scale the Great Wall and distribute his film on the other side of the border as well as in India and internationally.

“Like Sarkar was my tribute to The Godfather, ‘Ladki – Enter The Girl Dragon’ starring Pooja Bhalekar is my Tribute to the greatest martial arts film ever made in history ‘Enter The Dragon’ starring the iconic Bruce Lee,” says RGV.

After the Galwan standoff between the two countries, “Ladki” will be the first Indian film to be released in China, demonstrating that martial arts and cinema have brought India and China together.

Produced by Artsee Media and the Chinese Production Major Big People, ‘Ladki’ is an India-China co-production filmed in Mumbai, Goa and China.

(With IANS inputs)