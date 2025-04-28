Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun passes away at 73

Renowned filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun passed away at his residence in Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday evening. He was 73.

Shaji, who had been battling cancer, was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and was brought back to his home in Vazhuthacaud two days ago.

Advertisement

An alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, Shaji began his illustrious career as a cinematographer, working closely with legendary director G Aravindan.

Advertisement

Shaji Neelakantan Karunakaran, popularly known as Shaji N Karun, was one of the pioneers of new wave cinema in Malayalam. He was among the few filmmakers who took the legacy of Malayalam cinema to an international audience, breaking barriers and winning global acclaim.

Born in 1952 in Kollam, Shaji grew up in a culturally rich household. His father worked in the revenue department, while his mother nurtured his love for literature and classical arts.

In 1988, Shaji made his directorial debut with Piravi, a poignant exploration of grief and resilience. The film garnered international acclaim, winning 31 awards, including the Charlie Chaplin Award at Edinburgh, the Silver Leopard at Locarno, and a Special Mention at the Cannes Film Festival.

His subsequent films—Swaham, Vanaprastham, Kutty Srank, and Olu—further established him as a master storyteller, celebrated for his profound exploration of human emotions and his striking visual style. Vanaprastham marked his third film to be selected for screening at Cannes.

As a cinematographer, Shaji contributed to classics like G Aravindan’s Kanchana Sita and Esthappan, showcasing his mastery of visual storytelling long before he turned to directing. His films often delved into themes of human suffering, memory, and existential longing, conveyed through stunning imagery and subtle emotions.

Beyond filmmaking, Shaji also played a crucial role in shaping India’s film culture, serving as the founding chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

In 2024, Shaji N Karun was honoured with the Padma Shri for his invaluable contributions to Indian cinema.