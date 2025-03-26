Reality show ‘Battleground’ to open new avenues for fitness enthusiasts

The space of reality shows in India is set to witness the entry of a new genre, with the fitness reality show ‘Battleground’. The show offers 16 contestants a shot to be India’s next fitness superstar, and pushes participants to their limits.

The contestants battle through a grueling 28-day challenge, featuring intense physical trials, high-stakes drama, and transformative mentorship. Battleground isn’t just about brute strength; it’s a fusion of fitness, lifestyle, and strategy.

Mayank Yadav, CEO & Co-founder of Rusk Media, shared, “‘Battleground’ is more than just a fitness competition, it’s a revolution in fitness entertainment. This show celebrates strength, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. We are excited to partner with Amazon MX Player to bring this high-octane experience to audiences across India”.

Each team of 4 contestants will be mentored by 4 celebrated fitness and lifestyle icons. Through a series of rigorous tasks designed to test strength, endurance, and resilience, participants will prove their mettle.

As the competition intensifies, one male and one female contestant will emerge victorious, earning the coveted title of India’s star performers. The show features teams representing four regions Mumbai Strikers, Haryana Bulls, Delhi Dominators and UP Dabangs, competing for the title. The show’s innovative format ensures an immersive experience for both contestants and audiences, blending competitive spirit with entertainment like never before.

Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player, said, “With ‘Battleground’, we take another step forward in our commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content to our audiences for free. This unique format not only inspires fitness enthusiasts but also redefines sports and reality entertainment, offering advertisers a powerful platform to connect with highly engaged viewers”.

‘Battleground’ is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player in April, promising an unmissable spectacle of fitness, determination, and raw competition.