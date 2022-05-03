RC15: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Head To Vizag For Upcoming Schedule

Ram Charan, the Telugu actor who astonished audiences across the country with his performance as Rama Raju in SS Rajamouli’s recent blockbuster RRR, is all set to appear under the direction of Shankar Shanmugham in his next film.

After wrapping up a significant ‘taking pictures’ schedule in Amritsar not too long ago, the makers of RC15 have deliberated to kick-start a contemporary schedule in Vizag.

Team RC15 is prepared once more to kickstart the schedule, which will start in Vizag on May 5.

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and others will take part in the schedule, which can be prolonged within the coming days.

We will see Kiara plays the female lead in the film RC15, which is produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

S. Thaman has been commissioned to compose the music for this high-budget movie.

Billed to be a political story, director Shankar has roped in Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj to pen the story of RC15.