Rashmika Mandanna urges all to be ‘kind to yourselves’ amidst uncertainty of life

The year 2025 has been a witness to some bitter memories with the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, the Bengaluru stampede, and most recently, the Air India crash, making one ponder over the uncertainty of life.

Amidst such a gloomy environment, actress Rashmika Mandanna has urged everyone to be kind to themselves and to also be kind to each other.

“Just being around you guys makes me happy. I know I am repeating myself here but like I said that day..We don’t know how much more time we have with us, time is fragile, we are fragile the future is unpredictable.. so please PLEASE be kind to one another, be kind to yourselves.. and do the things most important to you do the things that really matters,” Rashmika penned on her Instagram handle.

Back in February, Rashmika used social media to drop a powerful message about kindness.

Posting a couple of photos of herself on her official IG, the ‘Animal’ actress shared, “Kindness is so underrated these days. I choose kindness and everything that comes with it. Let’s all be kind to each other.”

Work-wise, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming thriller with Sekhar Kammula, “Kuberaa”.

Opening up about the project, the ‘Pushpa’ actress revealed that the film is extremely special to her as it is something she has never done before.

Rashmika wrote on Instagram, “Kubera is special in so many ways…As an actor, I keep striving to do something different and this is one such project. I hope you guys enjoy the world of Kubera. It’s something I’ve personally never done before.. so fingers crossed!”

With Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles, the ancillary cast of the drama has onboard actors such as Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Divya Dekate, Koushik Mahata, Saurav Khurana, Col Ravi Sharma, and Hareesh Peradi, along with others.

“Kuberaa” will be reaching the cinema halls on June 20 this year.