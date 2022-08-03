Rashmika drops BTS pic from ‘Animal’ sets, Ranbir makes surprise cameo

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who impressed the audience as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, recently dropped a picture from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Animal’, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who is fresh off the box office debacle of ‘Shamshera’.

The two are currently shooting for the film in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed the Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit ‘Kabir Singh’.

In the picture, Ranbir can also be seen making a cameo with his hands forming ‘The Korean heart’ which Rashmika often makes to greet people.

The actress wrote on the picture, “@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK Both say hi.”

On the work front, in addition to ‘Animal’, the actress has the family entertainer ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan due for release on October 6, the sequel of ‘Pushpa’, ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and the Tamil language drama ‘Varisu’ with Vijay Thalapatty, in the pipeline.