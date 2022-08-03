Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Rashmika drops BTS pic from ‘Animal’ sets, Ranbir makes surprise cameo

Rashmika drops BTS pic from ‘Animal’ sets, Ranbir makes surprise cameo

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed the Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit ‘Kabir Singh’.

IANS | New Delhi | August 3, 2022 5:19 pm

Rashmika

Rashmika drops BTS pic from 'Animal' sets, Ranbir makes surprise cameo in the image.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who impressed the audience as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, recently dropped a picture from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Animal’, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who is fresh off the box office debacle of ‘Shamshera’.

The two are currently shooting for the film in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed the Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit ‘Kabir Singh’.

In the picture, Ranbir can also be seen making a cameo with his hands forming ‘The Korean heart’ which Rashmika often makes to greet people.

The actress wrote on the picture, “@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK Both say hi.”

On the work front, in addition to ‘Animal’, the actress has the family entertainer ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan due for release on October 6, the sequel of ‘Pushpa’, ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and the Tamil language drama ‘Varisu’ with Vijay Thalapatty, in the pipeline.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Rashmika excited about her first visit to Delhi, thanks to 'Animal' shoot
Rashmika to play female lead in Vijay's film directed by Vamshi Paidipally
Rashmika join's Animal alongside Ranbir