After Ranveer Singh created headlines with a post on Instagram announcing his availability for weddings, sangeets, etc, the actor was spotted entertaining guests at a Delhi wedding on Sunday.

Videos of Ranveer’s dances are going viral on social media.

He is seen dancing to “Tattad Tattad” from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and “Aankh Marey” from Simmba among several other blockbusters.

He was seen in an orange-printed western suit and triangular sunglasses with black loafers leaving for Delhi early in the day, reported Hindustan Times.

Only last week, Ranveer had shared a funny post on Instagram announcing that since the wedding season is here, he will be available as “Entertainer for Hire.”

Deepika Padukone, his wife and actor, was the first one to respond. She wrote, “contact @deepikapadukone for bookings! @ranveersingh”

On the work front, Ranveer has Kabir Khan’s ’83 up for release next year.

Ranveer Singh will be seen as former Indian Cricket captain, Kapil Dev, who led his team to India’s maiden win at the ICC World Cup in 1983.

The film is touted to be one of the biggest sports films of Hindi cinema and has an ensemble cast including Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khatter, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare and Dhairya Karwa among others.

’83 is slated to release on 10 April 2020.