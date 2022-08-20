Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone perform griha pravesh puja at Alibaug bungalow

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Friday, shared pictures of griha pravesh puja ceremony from his new lavish property in Alibaug on the occasion of Janamashtami.

The ‘Lootera’ actor shared a string of pictures on Instagram stories, in which he could be seen along with his wife Deepika Padukone performing an intimate puja ceremony at their new lavish property. In 2021, Ranveer and Deepika purchased a bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore.

Glimpse from the insides of ‘Padmaavat’ actors’ lavish house could be seen in the photos.

In one of the pictures, the power couple could be seen performing havan as they sit side by side, and in another image, they showed the entry gate of their house.

Check out these beautiful pictures:

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth Rs119 crore in Mumbai’s posh area nearby SRK’s residence Mannat.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in a period comedy film ‘Cirkus’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in an action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddhart Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in ‘The Intern,’ along with Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film ‘Project -K’ opposite south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.