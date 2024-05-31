Ranveer Singh and Prashant Verma part ways on ‘Rakshas’ due to creative differences

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma and actor Ranveer Singh made headlines this past week due to their alleged rift. The duo was poised to collaborate on the film ‘Rakshas’, but speculations emerged that the project might be shelved. To address the rumors, the ‘Hanu-Man’ director and ‘Gully Boy’ star released a joint statement.

The statement confirms that the project is no longer part of either of their schedules, and they have decided to part ways due to creative differences. Singh wrote, “Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future.” Adding to this, Prasanth wrote, “Ranveer’s energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon, sometime in the future.” The statement clarified that despite their creative differences, the duo and Mythri Movie Makers believed that it wasn’t the right time for the project, even though “everybody’s intentions were right.”

The statement concluded by welcoming the prospects of a future collaboration between the duo, stating, “The team shook hands with a promise to associate in times to come.”

Prior to the shelving of the film, which wasn’t officially announced, rumors suggested that Ranveer Singh had a fallout with the makers and decided to walk out of the project without any explanations. Singh, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, is poised to feature in several upcoming films. He will be seen in Basil Joseph’s reboot ‘Shaktimaan’, the third installment of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don’ films, and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ alongside an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Prasanth Varma is anticipated to move on to the sequel of the 2024 blockbuster ‘Hanu-Man.’ There is talk that Varma wishes to create a cinematic universe following the success of his last film.

While the news about ‘Rakshas’ may disappoint fans, they can look forward to the projects the filmmaker and the actor have in store, with hopes of them joining hands again in the future.