Ranveer Singh who was in Delhi recently danced at a high-profile wedding which grabbed everybody’s attention.

A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on the internet where Ranveer is seen flaunting his moves to the beats of his hit songs “Tattad tattad” from Ram-Leela and “Aankh marey” from Simmba.

However, the video that seems to be attracting fans the most is actually not a performance, but a random clip where Ranveer is seen calling a popular makeup artist Guneet Virdhi as his ‘bhabhi’.

The video has gone viral on social media, partly for Ranveer’s swag, but also for Guneet’s witty rejoinder.

On Tuesday, Guneet Virdi took to her official Instagram handle to share the video in which Ranveer is seen addressing Guneet as her bhabhi.

Alongside the video, Guneet wrote, “That moment when @ranveersingh calls u Bhabhi Dil k aramaaa aansuuoo main bheh gaae (sic).”

Before attending the Delhi wedding, Ranveer had taken to Instagram to post a funny line announcing that he was available as “Entertainer for Hire”.

The post garnered a lot of funny responses from social media users including his wife Deepika Padukone.

On the film front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in 83.