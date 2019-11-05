Ranu Mondal became a sensation overnight when one of her videos singing Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song “Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai” went viral. Her video was shared on Facebook and in no time Ranu Mondal was a sensation everyone wanted to listen to.

Later music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya introduced her to the music industry.

Himesh Reshammiya was so in love with her voice that he gave her a chance to sing three songs in his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

Now, a new video of Ranu Mondal has gone viral on social media. But this time people are not praising her but calling her rude and arrogant.

On Monday, a video of Ranu Mondal began circulating on social media where she is seen wearing a yellow coloured saree giving a comment to someone.

In the video, Ranu’s fan is asking for a selfie with her while Ranu was buying something in a shop. The fan who is a lady is holding her phone in one hand, touched Ranu’s hand while asking for a selfie. The fan got so excited on seeing Ranu that she even held her hand in excitement. But instead of taking a selfie with the fan, Ranu got angry and asked her why did she call her like that.

After seeing the video, social media users got pissed and started commenting on the video.

Another user wrote, “This lady is doing the wrong thing. We should learn from Shri Ram, his entire life was a disaster but he still didn’t become a corrupt person, instead remained humble, calm, polite, honest man.”

Another wrote, “Shame Shame.”

On the work front, there are speculations going around about filmmaker Hrishikesh Mandal making a film on the life of Ranu Mondal. However, no official announcement has been made regarding it.