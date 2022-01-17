‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ a dramatic love story set in the golden era of 70s Bollywood

Voot Select has always brought forth out of the box content for its viewers since its inception and widened its original content offering.

The platform continues to push the envelope with yet another clutter-breaking show that promises to stand out ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi.’

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios, the web series features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri in lead roles. Here is the interaction with Amrita Puri.

Tell us about your character in the web series?

So I play the character Anju and as you can see in all our Instagram posts and even in the trailer I am married to a struggling director called Shankar and it’s a story of how the both of us have to deal with those struggles, how it affects our relationship and how his decision to them or his choice to them get involved with a top actress of the time also affect our life.

What were the difficulties that you faced and the experience you gained during this project?

It was really tough the shoot Because we were had a very tight schedule and all the scenes were intense you know it’s not like ki aaj intense nahi Hai it wasn’t like that almost every day I had intense scenes and that really takes a toll on you physically because it requires a lot of you when you are doing those scenes and so I remember feeling very very tired and drained post the shoots and then having to think like one more day I can do this.

How was the experience shooting the show?

So I would like to say it was extremely demanding and it was not something that I related with you know it’s a very different world I come from so it was quite like I really have to get into the skin of the character to understand what it feels like to not have any ration in your house to feed your kid because your husband or your partner is not being able to get a job so yeah it really took a lot for me to truly be honest about that in my portrayal without having any experience in it.

What were the best moments during your shoots?

So there is a scene which is there in the trailer where I had to slap Tahir and That was one day that I think Tahir will never forget even if I forget it because every time I had to do the scene I would just go for the slap, I was not able to slap him softly so he still makes a lot of fun about that though he was not finding it funny on that day at all so I remember him sending cake next day saying sorry because I slapped him so many times.

How would you react if you were in a real-life situation like your Character Anju? what would be your stands be?

I would not be okay with it, I don’t think I would be supporting my husband and seeing it through I don’t think I would be able to forgive him like she has a big heart to be able to forgive him and still stand by him.

Also, do you think a person can love two people at the same time?

Yes, absolutely you know there is no rule that okay now you love one person now you are not allowed to love the other person. There is no rule like that .when it comes to human emotions and when it comes to the matter of the heart anything is possible because it doesn’t follow the logic and there are no rules that are a tough thing about as they say all is fair in love and war.

Do you think What happens to Anju in the show is fair?

As an individual, we decide what we are okay with or not it’s not someone’s else’s business to interfere in a relationship. I think that this is unfair it’s up to that person to decide what they are ok with how much they are ok accepting, what compromising they are okay making so I feel it depends on that person.

You have worked in Bollywood, television and now in web series. So how do you think web series is different from these two mediums?

The budget is not that much because of which you have to shoot a lot in very little time. So you get luxury with time in films.