ZEE5 releases teaser for ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’

ZEE5 has announced the teaser for ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’. After the phenomenal success of the first two seasons of its marquee gangster drama ‘Rangbaaz’, this is another most-awaited part.

Written by Siddharth Mishra, directed by Sachin Pathak, and produced by JAR Pictures, ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ will star Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in leading roles. The show is helmed by Navdeep Singh who has NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under to his directorial credits.

This season is centered around Vineet’s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb), and charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen. As he gains power and money through his exploits, he also funnels his resources to help the people. His image as a Robin Hood-type character begins to solidify and he starts to feel accepted and validated. However, does he confuse fear for respect? This rise and the subsequent fall of Saheb reflects his journey from an unformed idealism to manipulative cynicism.

The 6-episode series also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sudhanva Deshpande, Ashok Pathak, Soham Majumdar, Prashant Narayanan, and others in pivotal roles.

Rangbaaz – Darr ki Rajneeti will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 soon.