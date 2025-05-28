Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his 142nd birth anniversary

Actor Randeep Hooda used social media on the 142nd anniversary of independence hero Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’s birth to pay tribute to the revolutionary leader and consider the emotional journey he went through while playing him on screen.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him from the movie and captioned it.

“On the 142nd birth anniversary of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, let’s celebrate the revolutionary who dared to dream of a free and strong Bharat. Portraying him, directing his journey, and writing his story has been the most intense and humbling experience of my life. His vision of a resilient, self-reliant nation is no longer a distant dream- it’s becoming a reality. Jai Hind #Veer Savarkar #SwatantryaVeer Savarkar.

Hooda, who not only played Savarkar in the biopic ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ but also directed and co-wrote the film, called the experience “the most intense and humbling” of his life.

In his tribute, he praised Savarkar’s unwavering dream of a free and self-reliant Bharat, stating that the vision is “no longer a distant dream-it’s becoming a reality.

Heartfelt condolences were sent in from all around the country on the 142nd anniversary of Savarkar’s birth, including from PM Narendra Modi, who praised the freedom warrior for his unparalleled bravery and selflessness. The PM added that the nation would always be appreciative of his unwavering fight for independence and referred to him as a symbol of unbreakable character.

“Congratulations on the anniversary of Veer Savarkar’s birth, a true son of Mother India,” tweeted PM Modi. His loyalty to the homeland remained unshaken despite the most severe torture inflicted by the foreign authority. The appreciative country will always remember the wise man’s unwavering bravery and fight for independence. His selflessness and commitment to the nation will serve as a model for building a developed India. Born in Maharashtra in 1883, Savarkar was a fervent supporter of employing revolutionary methods to free India from British domination.