Ranbir Kapoor: Deep down I so wished papa could finish ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

While it was a very special time for Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor to promote his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, Ranbir says how he wished his father could have finished the film.

The story of the film revolves around a retired man Brij Gopal Sharma which was supposed to be played by Rishi Kapoor. Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 when the film was unfinished. Eventually, veteran actor Paresh Rawal took up the character of Sharmaji and finished the film.

Taking a moment to thank the veteran actor for his graceful move, Ranbir said, “I am extremely grateful that an actor of Mr Paresh Rawal’s caliber had stepped in and agreed to finish this film. I being an extremely big admirer of my father’s work and seen the kind of passion and excitement he had for this character; perhaps that’s why there is a part of me which always wanted that I hope he had finished this film.”

However, Ranbir also added that watching two actors in the same role is exciting.

“The experience to see two different actors with two different styles, two different great actors performing the same character was such a refreshing and entertaining take on moviemaking. I think the audience won’t get confused because after two minutes you won’t even release that two different personalities are performing the same character,” he said.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ also featuring – Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar – is streaming on Prime Video.