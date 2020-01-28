After filmmaker Thiagarajan bagged the remake rights of Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, an announcement about its cast member has been made.

While it is being reported that Thiagarajan’s son, Prashanth, will be reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the remake, it is also being suggested that Ramya Krishnan has been approached to play the role of Tabu from the original, a report from The News Minute suggested.

The Tamil remake of Andhadhun will be produced under Thiagrajan’s banner along with Mohan Raja, who has directed several hit remakes in Tamil.

Andhadun revolves around the story of a piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor.

A black comedy crime thriller film was co-written and directed by Sriram Raghavan also starred Radhika Apte.

Made on a budget of Rs 32 crores, Andhadhun went on to collect Rs 456 crores at the box-office worldwide.