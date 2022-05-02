Ramotsav with Sonal Mansingh as star attraction concludes at Kamani Auditorium

‘Ramotsav’, with Dr. Sonal Mansingh as a main attraction, came to a close in New Delhi on April 29. The programme, hosted by Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth as part of a two-day KalaYatra cultural festival was sponsored by Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD).

The festival set off with ‘Katha Siya-Ram Ki’ at the prestigious Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg packed to its capacity. It was performed by Padma Vibhushan awardee and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr Sonal Mansingh in her inimitable style.

The dance-drama was choreographed by India’s iconic cultural diva, the Katha brought together the spiritual essence of not only the theme by her singing but also dance and music interspersed with her distinctive Abhinaya marked with spontaneous contextual narration of the timeless relevance of the episode from epic Ramayana.

On April 30, the evening’s dance presentations began with an awesome description of the evolutionary cycle from the Indic lore-Dashavatara (the ten incarnations of God Vishnu) depicting a period traversing from the primordial to modern times and how the aeonic cycle will end only to begin again. The unique choreography was presented by the Repertory group of Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth (CICD) under the direction of Guru Dr. Sonal Mansingh.

The two-day KalaYatra festival of CICD’s annual calendar for 2022 drew to a close with a vibrant Kathakali performance native to the state of Kerala. The dance-drama is based on the theme ‘Ram-Parashuram’ and will be performed by the repertory under the direction of group leader Thiruvattar Jagadeesan of The International Centre for Kathakali, New Delhi.