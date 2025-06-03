Ram Gopal puts out tweet against threats to ban ‘Thug Life’; Deletes it later!

Director Ram Gopal Varma, who chose to express his disapproval of the threats being issued to actor Kamal Haasan over his recent comment on the origin of Kannada, put out a tweet on Monday calling the threat to ban the actor’s upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ unless he tendered an apology as “a new kind of hooliganism”.

However, the director swiftly deleted the tweet but not before it had been seen by those on social media.

Taking to his X timeline, Ram Gopal Varma had said,”DEMOCRACY’s new name is INTOLERANCE..irrespective of factual correctness , threats to ban #ThugLife in Karnataka unless @ikamalhaasan apologises , amounts to a new kind of HOOLIGANISM.”

Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet came even as the language row between Kannada groups, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and language activists on the one hand and actor Kamal Haasan on the other intensified.

The issue erupted when Kamal Haasan, who during the promotions of Thug Life, said that Kannada was born out of Tamil. His statement irked Kannada activists who demanded that the actor withdraw his statement and tender an apology.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce too said that the actor’s film ‘Thug Life’ too won’t release in Karnataka if the actor does not tender an apology. However, Kamal Haasan has refused to tender an apology saying that he would apologise if he was wrong and that he wouldn’t, if he was not.

The actor has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking directions for the release and screening of his upcoming movie, ‘Thug Life’, in the state amidst calls for a ban from Kannada organisations.

In a petition filed through the Chief Executive Officer of Raj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan’s production company has appealed to the court to issue directives to the Karnataka government, the Police Department, and film bodies, urging them not to obstruct the release and screening of his movie.

The petition also sought directions for the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to arrange security measures for the film’s screening.

Meanwhile, office bearers of the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, demanding that the release of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ not be allowed in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed the delegation that his government would act legally in this regard and assured them of legal cooperation, emphasising the importance of unity in matters of language.

The film body office bearers sought the state government’s support, as they lack the power to impose a ban on the film. They have also appealed to exhibitors to voluntarily refrain from screening the movie.

Following the Chief Minister’s meeting with the film body office bearers, the distributors of ‘Thug Life’ are in a dilemma and have requested an additional day from the Kannada Film Chambers of Commerce to make a decision.

Sources indicate that Kamal Haasan is returning to Chennai from abroad on Tuesday. The distributors are expected to discuss the matter with the actor and make a final decision regarding the screening of his movie.