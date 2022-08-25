Ram Charan drops cute picture with his mother on his social media

Actor Ram Charan shared an adorable picture with his mother on Thursday, on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘RRR’ actor treated fans to a new picture.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Can’t start my day with a better post!!”

In the picture, Ram Charan is seen standing close to her mother Surekha Konidela and also holding his pet dog Rhyme in hand. All smiles as the mother-son duo struck a pose for the camera.

As soon as the actor posted the picture, his fans and followers chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “We have a better start when we see your photo.”

Fans garnered the post with heart and fire emojis.

Charan’s recent performance in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has received global appreciation since its release this year.

‘RRR’ has been breaking box office records and gathering a cult following of its own and is now getting attention for the “chemistry” between its two male protagonists.

Directed by writer-director SS Rajamouli, the epic action drama set in 1920, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting parts revolves around a fictional story around two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and their fight against British Raj.

The energetic dance step of south actors in the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the blockbuster hit period action film ‘RRR’ got a massive response from the audience.

Well, it seems like the fans have still not gotten over the hook step of the song even after five months of its release.

Currently, he is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham’s directorial ‘RC15’. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.