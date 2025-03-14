Rakul Preet Singh: There’s nothing like the madness of Holi at home

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all set to celebrate Holi as she said she cannot wait to soak in all the fun and dance to her favorite songs.

Rakul said, “Holi has always been so special to me, but celebrating it with family just makes it a hundred times better.”

“The colors, the laughter, the teasing, and of course, all the gujiyas—there’s nothing like the madness of Holi at home! I can’t wait to soak in all the fun, dance to my favorite songs, and make the most of this beautiful festival with my loved ones. Wishing you all a Holi filled with love, laughter, and the brightest colors of joy,” she added.

The actress was in Seychelles last week. On March 12, she shared how adventure is her and her husband Jackky Bhagnani’s love language.

Sharing a video, Rakul wrote, “Adventure is our love language The most amazing enriching trip .. heart is so full to see the whole family vacationing together the way we love to do could not have asked for better anniversary celebrations @jackkybhagnani @baglionimaldives thankyou for the amazing memories and hospitality.”

The video, filled with romantic moments between the couple, also beautifully showcased the warmth and togetherness of the family during their unforgettable vacation.

It was in February 2024 when Rakul and Jackky got married in an intimate wedding in Goa.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh has recently completed the Patiala schedule for her upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.” In the sequel, she will reprise her role as Aisha, alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Anshul Sharma, “De De Pyaar De 2” also stars R. Madhavan, who will play the role of Singh’s father.

The first installment of the franchise, “De De Pyaar De,” was released in May 2019.