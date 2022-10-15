Rakul Preet Singh thanks the audiences for overwhelming response to her performance in ‘Doctor G’

Rakul Preet Singh has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. Her latest release ‘Doctor G’ which had released on 14th October, has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. And while Rakul is basking in the appreciation from all corners, she is overwhelmed with the reviews coming her way.

While Rakul’s honest portrayal of a doctor is being hugely appreciated, her first time pairing with Ayushmann is also well received by the audience and her fans! Taking to her social media, Rakul thanked her fans for the over-whelming response and said, “#THANKGOD for such amazing response for #DOCTORG .. extremely grateful!! Keep showering your love”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul is undoubtedly one of India’s prettiest faces in entertainment industry and with her alluring screen presence, she has been unstoppable this year with multiple releases back-to-back including ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Thank God’. And clearly, doing so many projects simultaneously cannot be an easy task, as the actress is known to be juggling 3 films together.

While she shined in her bold and stunning role in Cuttputlli, the versatile actress will be seen playing a cop in ‘Thank God’ followed by ‘Chhatriwali’.