Rakul Preet Singh relives ‘DDLJ’ moment during ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ shoot

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, currently busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ in Punjab, shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action with her fans. The diva revealed that she is experiencing her own ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) moment while on set, enjoying the scenic beauty and iconic feel of the location.

Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers on Instagram, recently treated her fans to a series of photos from the sets of ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. In the pictures, Rakul can be seen posing in a casual yet stylish outfit—sporting a shirt and denim jeans—while enjoying the rustic charm of an agricultural field in Punjab.

Alongside these scenic shots, she also shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from her vanity van, giving fans an inside look at her day on set.

The post is captioned as: “Post packup mood… Not to miss my DDLJ moment in Punjab ka khet”.

Rakul was referring to the iconic track ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer musical romantic DDLJ, which was shot in Punjab’s lush green fields.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is the upcoming sequel of the 2019 romantic comedy, which was written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali. Alongside Rakul, the film featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.

The sequel will feature Ajay and R Madhavan. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rakul is married to filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. They had tied the knot on February 21, 2024 in Goa.

On the professional front, Rakul made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film, ‘Gilli’, which was a remake of Selvaraghavan’s ‘7G Rainbow Colony’.

She then went on to feature in Telugu movies like ‘Keratam’, ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Rough’, ‘Loukyam’, ‘Current Theega’, ‘Bruce Lee’, ‘Nannaku Prematho’, ‘Dhruva’ and ‘Jaya Janaki Nayaka’ among others.

Rakul also did Tamil films like ‘Thadaiyara Thaakka’, ‘Puthagam’, ‘Yennamo Yedho’, ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, and ‘Boo’.

The Hindi films which starred Rakul are– ‘Yaariyan’, ‘Aiyaary’, ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Cuttputlli’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Thank God’, and ‘Chhatriwali’.

She last featured in Tamil vigilante action film ‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, and is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The movie is sequel to the 1996 film ‘Indian’, and Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy.

Apart from Rakul, it also features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in the pivotal roles.

She also has ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ in the kitty.