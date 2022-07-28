Rajinikanth, Vishal wish participants of Chennai Chess Olympiad

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and actor Vishal were among those who wished the participants of the Chess Olympiad 2022, which kickstarts in the city on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth shared an old picture of him playing chess and said: “#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most Wishing all the chess minds the very best .. God bless.”

In fact, Rajinikanth had only recently met young Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa and his family.

The young chess player had shared pictures of their meeting and had said: “A day to remember!!! Met Rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights!”

Actor Vishal too took to Twitter to greet and wish those participating in the Chess Olympiad that is happening in Chennai until August 10.

Vishal said: “Wishing the very best to Team India and all the other participants of the Chennai Chess Olympiad 2022. Congrats to CM Stalin Sir and the Tamil Nadu government.”

This is the first time that participants from over a 188 countries will be participating in a chess Olympiad in India.