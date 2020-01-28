Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will feature in Bear Grylls’ survival TV show Man Vs Wild. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi explored the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth will navigate through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

The superstar has already begun shooting for the show, The Indian Express reported and will return to Chennai after shooting at the Tiger Reserve.

Pictures from Rajinikanth’s shoot with Bear Grylls are eagerly awaited.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi’s episode with Grylls broke the record to become the ‘world’s most trending televised event.”

“Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU, everyone, who tuned in!” Grylls wrote on Twitter.

It is also being reported that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is expected to shoot with the adventurer for Man Vs Wild on Thursday.