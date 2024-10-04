Rajinikanth discharged from hospital after elective heart procedure

Matinee icon Rajinikanth, who underwent an elective non-surgical procedure for swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel in the heart, was discharged from a private hospital in the city late on Thursday night.

The 73-year-old actor was hospitalised on September 30 after he complained of severe stomach pain during the shoot of ‘Coolie’, a movie being directed by ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, in Visakhapatnam.

Later, a hospital bulletin said the investigation revealed swelling in the main heart valve leaving the heart, and a successful non-surgical procedure, the transcatheter method, was performed on him. He was advised two days of rest and monitoring at the hospital.

Following his sudden hospitalisation, wishes for his speedy recovery started pouring in from fans and supporters on social media notably X where ‘Thalaivar’ has been trending since Tuesday morning. Chief Minister MK Stalin wished his ‘friend @rajininakth speedy recovery’. Besides Governor RN Ravi, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, a host of leaders, including AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister EdappadiK Palaniswami and celebrities from the film fraternity have extended their wishes for him.

In 2016, he underwent a renal transplant in the US which forced him to step back from taking a political plunge despite having planned to launch a party and contest elections. Previously, he underwent treatment in Singapore.

The south India superstar’s blockbuster ‘Vettaiyan’, which boasts of a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fassil, Rana Dagupati, Rohini, and Manju Warrier, is ready for release on October 10. The film, in which he is playing the lead as a police officer, is said to be about encounter killings.