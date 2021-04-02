South India’s superstar Rajinikanth has been conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The prestigious honor is named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who was a pioneer of Indian cinema and is awarded to an artist for his outstanding contribution to the field.

Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar today announced the government’s decision to award the 70-year-old, popularly known as Thalaiva (meaning boss in Tamil). The jury members of the award comprised Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, Mohanlal, Biswajeet, and Subhash Ghai.

Javadekar called Rajinikanth’s contribution to cinema ‘iconic’. “Happy to announce this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke award to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajinikanth ji. His contribution as actor, producer, and screenwriter has been iconic, (sic)” his tweet read.

After receiving the prestigious award, Rajinikanth tweeted, “My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodiji, @PrakashJavdekarji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty.”

Among the first ones to congratulate the actor was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to Twitter to praise the actor’s body of work. “It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. (sic)”

Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar and Yash Chopra are some of the previous recipients of this award.