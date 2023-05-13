Raghav Chadha, Parineeti to get engaged at Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13

The Aam Aadmi Party’s high-profile Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will go for his engagement with actress Parineeti Chopra on Saturday, May 13, wearing an ivory achkan and trousers designed by his maternal uncle, Pawan Sachdev.

Parineeti will be dressed in a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the ceremony to be attended by close friends and relatives of the couple, including notably Priyanka Chopra Jonas, at the sprawling Kapurthala House on Mansingh Road, across the road from the Taj Mahal Hotel, in Lutyens’s Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is Parineeti’s sister, will land in the National Capital on May 13.

The engagement ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with the chanting of the Sukhmani Sahib from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, which will be followed by the ‘ardas’ or the holy prayer. It is expected to be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, and Bollywood personalities as well.

Kapurthala House is now the official residence of the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab whenever they are in the city. It was last occupied by Maharaja Paramjit Singh of Kapurthala, who sold it to a businessman named Radheshyam Makhanlal Seksaria in 1950, but it was later requisitioned by the Government of India.

Ahead of her engagement, Parineeti’s apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai has been lit up with fairy lights. A video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Parineeti’s apartment in a Bandra highrise brightly lit up for the special occasion.

Rumours that Raghav and Parineeti were dating picked up last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have been spotted together several times — at the Mumbai airport or coming out of restaurants.

On the work front, meanwhile, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali film ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated in the 1980s.