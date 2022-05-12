Radhika Madan wraps 4 project in a year, kickstarts the fifth with Akshay Kumar in Wai!

Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan has been consistent in winning the hearts of the audience by delivering outstanding performances back to back. Currently, the talented actress is on a work spree and has been literally working round the clock on films one after the other.

Applauded for her art and adored by the people for her beauty, Radhika has already shot for four projects (Kacchey Limbu, Homi Adajania’s SBC, Kuttey, and Sanna) as of the date and has gracefully begun the shooting for her fifth film alongside Akshay Kumar in Wai.

Recently, Radhika took to her Instagram account where she shared a video of her road trip to Wai where she would kickstart her shoot for the untitled film with Akshay. The actress would first shoot in Wai and then in Bhor for the first schedule that spans a month.

Earlier, the actress created an immense buzz across the internet with the announcement video for her upcoming film which was seen commemorating the auspicious start of the film by breaking a coconut.

Marking the beginning of the fifth project of the year in a row, Radhika Madan is definitely on a roll! Radhika has recently wrapped multiple projects – ‘Sanaa’ directed by national award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, Homi Adajania’s SBC, and ‘Kacchey Limbu’.