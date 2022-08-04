“Happy Birthday Maestro” : Radhika Madan to Vishal Bhardwaj

The powerhouse of talent, Radhika Madan is set to lit up the screens with amazing performances in her upcoming back to back films. The Angrezi Medium actress recently celebrated the event of her film Kacchey Limbu making it to the world premiere of the Toronto Film Festival.

The actress took it to her Instagram account to wish the veteran director Vishal Bhardwaj on his birthday. Radhika posted an unseen picture that depicted the core bond they share. Radhika had a warm way to wish her “maestro” director. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Maestro! Love you soo much! ❤️ -Badku”.

The two had worked together in Pataakha and clearly hold that movie to be special as Radhika is still Vishal Bharadwaj’s Badki aka “Badku”.

Radhika is now working the director’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj in her upcoming film Kuttey. The film is directed by Aasmaan and stars Radhika Madan and Arjun Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the floors on 4th of November.

Along with Kuttey, Radhika has Sanaa, Kacchey Limbu, and Saas Bahu Aur Coccaine also lined up ahead. The actress is currently working on the Hindi remake of the national award film Soorarai Pottru along with Akshay Kumar.