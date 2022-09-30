Radhika Madan shares sneak peek into the preparations of her upcoming project

Stepping into a never seen avatar, Radhika Madan shared a video of trying and testing prosthetics for her upcoming project. It has created loud anticipation and excitement for what the character would be, as the actress reveals a glimpse into the process.

With no breathers, Radhika has been working round the clock juggling between multiple shoot schedules. Taking to her social media account, Radhika Madan reveals that she has kicked off the preparations of her upcoming project. The actress shared a video of herself trying prosthetic makeup.

Experimenting with different genres in every film, this little sneak peek of the video shows that Radhika is all set to don a new look for a conventional character.

Radhika Madan has always proved her mettle as an actress with her versatile performances in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Pataakha, Angrezi Medium, and many more to come.

Lately, Radhika has been grabbing appreciation for her phenomenal performance in Kacchey Limbu which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actress is making a global impression with the portrayal of a character in an intensely emotional ‘coming-of-age story. Radhika will also be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on screen.

Having an interesting back-to-back lineup, Radhika Madan has Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey along with Arjun Kapoor releasing on the 4th of November, followed by the Indian theatrical release of Kacchey Limbu.

Radhika also has national award-wining director Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa, Homi Adajania’s upcoming next, untitled film with Akshay Kumar, which is the remake of national award-winning film Soorarai Pottru and recently announced, Happy Teacher’s Day co-starring Nimrat Kaur in her kitty.

Apart from these six films, the actor has a few more announced films in her work bag.