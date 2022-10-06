From ‘Jumme ki Raat’ to ‘Ra Ra Rakkama’, Jacqueline Fernandez’s best party song to watch out for this weekend’s party mood

Since the time Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the industry, she has served the audience with one of the most celebrated dance numbers. She has been the face of all the party anthems since the time we first heard her name and to date, she has ruled the hearts of the audience with some of the blockbuster foot-tapping numbers.

From Jumme ki Raat to Ra Ra Rakkama, the actress has always been in the weekend party mood of all Bollywood lovers!

Here are some of the most heard songs of Jacqueline Fernandez that we have loved and enjoyed over the years:

Jumme ki Raat– This song from Kick made Jacqueline one of the most-watched actresses. She had drama, sass, and beauty. Everything about her stunned everybody in the song. While Salman Khan is a huge name in the industry, it was she who stole the show in that music video.

Beat Pe Booty– This song from ‘A Flying Jatt’ tool the nation by Storm. No matter how the film is performed, this song is still played in clubs and parties. It was Jacqueline who took over the entire movie and made it better with this dance number.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan– This song by Meet Bros is to date the most enjoyed dance number in India. From Shadis to club parties, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan is a favorite song to be played.

Makhna– This song from Drive starring Jacqueline along with Sushant Singh was one of a kind startling number. We are still not over how their chemistry shined through and how hot Jacqueline looked in the music video.

Ra Ra Rakkamma– Her latest released Ra Ra Rakkamma is one of the blockbuster songs of the year 2022. From her chemistry with Kichcha Sudeepa to her attractive looks, everything was a vision to witness.