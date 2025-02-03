R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh team up for Netflix’s modern love story ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’

Actors R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have teamed up for Netflix’s upcoming modern love story ‘Aap Jaisa Koi.’

The film, touted to be a mature love story, was announced at an event where Netflix has unveiled the slate of their upcoming projects in 2025. Taking to its Instagram handle, Netflix shared the teaser and wrote, “Maddy and Fatima are in a romantic drama together and I’m seated for this chemistry class Aap Jaisa Koi is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

The romantic teaser opens with Madhavan stepping out of a taxi outside a university, where he asks for Miss Bose, played by Fatima. The scene transitions into heartwarming romantic moments between the two, who appear to be university professors. They exchange sweet words in French and Sanskrit, adding an intellectual touch to their love story. The duo portrays a modern-day romance filled with innocence and pure affection, leaving fans eagerly anticipating Madhavan’s return to a romantic role.

Talking about the film, the Netflix team shared in a statement, “Aap Jaisa Koi, a romantic drama, brings together two opposites in an endearing tale of love and laughter. R Madhavan (Shrirenu) and Fatima (Madhu) embark on a journey full of unexpected twists, heartfelt moments, and plenty of fun. We’re excited for Netflix to be the home of this story, offering it to viewers across the globe to enjoy.”

The romantic comedy will be directed by Vivek Soni and is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

“Aap Jaisa Koi” marks Fatima’s first onscreen collaboration with R. Madhavan.

Along with this project, Netflix has also announced the second season of “Rana Naidu” and the quirky comedy “Toaster” starring Rajkummar Rao. Additionally, the streaming giant has confirmed the release of “Jewel Thief,” starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, as well as “Delhi Crime Season 3.”