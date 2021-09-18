‘Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy’ a light-hearted saga despite serious theme: Karanveer Khullar

Actor Karanveer Khullar made his film acting debut in Punjabi cinema with a supporting role in ‘Rocky Mental’ in 2017. He then made his debut in Hindi cinema the same year with Sandeep Mohan’s ‘Shreelancer’ in which he made an appearance.

Now Khullar is seen as the lead actor for the first time in the film ‘Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy’, directed by Sandeep Mohan.

The film also stars Gillian Pinto and Khushboo Upadhyay.

Speaking about the film, the actor said: “‘Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy’ is a simple, light-hearted saga about a couple living in Mumbai, though the subject is serious. This is the story of ‘Nirmal Anand’ (Khullar), who stays with his wife ‘Sara’ (Pinto) and their baby in Mumbai.

“He is unhappy with his mundane, routine life. where he has to work tirelessly the entire week. His married life is also not pleasant. A change occurs in his life when, out of the blue, he gets a chance to be part of a movie.”

Khullar began his acting career in theatre as part of the groups Alankar and Gumphana in Chandigarh, his hometown.

He took his initial steps in the world of glamour through the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2009.

‘Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy’ released in theatres on Friday.